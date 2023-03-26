NSUR COIN (NSUR) Trading Down 5.2% This Week

NSUR COIN (NSUR) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 26th. NSUR COIN has a total market cap of $98.60 million and approximately $8,541.38 worth of NSUR COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, NSUR COIN has traded 5.2% lower against the dollar. One NSUR COIN token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

NSUR COIN Profile

NSUR COIN was first traded on October 14th, 2021. NSUR COIN’s total supply is 200,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for NSUR COIN is blog.nsurcoin.com. The Reddit community for NSUR COIN is https://reddit.com/r/nsurcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for NSUR COIN is nsurcoin.com. NSUR COIN’s official Twitter account is @nsurcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

NSUR COIN Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NSUR is designed to be a high-utility, rewarding platform that protects token holders from loss of value via our Value Protection Program. Its focus is on health and wellness, and initially, it wants to act as a bridge between merchants who sell health and wellness goods and services (think telemedicine, insurance, supplements, prescriptions, etc.) and users who need these items, no matter where they are in the world.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NSUR COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NSUR COIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NSUR COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

