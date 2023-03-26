NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) PT Set at $275.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a $275.00 target price on NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on NVDA. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $257.82.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $267.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.39. The stock has a market cap of $661.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.90, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.76. NVIDIA has a 1-year low of $108.13 and a 1-year high of $289.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 9.20%.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 20,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.37, for a total transaction of $4,727,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 140,000 shares in the company, valued at $33,091,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.37, for a total value of $4,727,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 140,000 shares in the company, valued at $33,091,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.84, for a total value of $19,060,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,325,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,604,049.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 232,773 shares of company stock valued at $41,275,700. 4.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NVIDIA

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 124.1% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 195 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 271.2% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 245 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 313.6% during the 3rd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.