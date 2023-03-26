NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Position Lessened by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd trimmed its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 579,521 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 17,593 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $91,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NXPI. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 6.3% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 29,411 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $5,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 5.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 390,891 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $72,356,000 after buying an additional 21,672 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 5.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,332 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,172,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 21.0% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,793,360 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,997,635,000 after buying an additional 210,979 shares during the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NXPI has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial raised their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $209.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $174.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $188.95.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Down 3.0 %

NXP Semiconductors Increases Dividend

Shares of NXPI opened at $176.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $45.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $132.08 and a 12 month high of $198.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $180.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.77.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.014 per share. This is a boost from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.45%.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. Its portfolio includes intellectual property, deep application knowledge, process technology and manufacturing expertise in the domains of cryptography-security, high-speed interface, radio frequency (RF), mixed-signal analog-digital, power management, digital signal processing, and embedded system design.

Featured Articles

