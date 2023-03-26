Oasis Network Trading Down 10.1% This Week (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 26th. Over the last week, Oasis Network has traded 10.1% lower against the US dollar. Oasis Network has a total market cap of $327.35 million and $16.06 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oasis Network token can now be bought for $0.0572 or 0.00000204 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,773.94 or 0.06343569 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001274 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.11 or 0.00061201 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00040487 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00020723 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000246 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00007000 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000753 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00017743 BTC.

Oasis Network Token Profile

Oasis Network (CRYPTO:ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,725,718,533 tokens. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,725,718,533 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.05608449 USD and is down -1.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $16,001,770.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasis Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oasis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

