ON (NYSE:ONON) Price Target Raised to $33.00 at Robert W. Baird

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

ONON has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of ON from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Wedbush raised shares of ON from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of ON from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of ON from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of ON from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ON presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $28.77.

Shares of ONON stock opened at $31.66 on Wednesday. ON has a 12-month low of $15.44 and a 12-month high of $31.94. The company has a market capitalization of $19.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 175.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.41.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Titleist Asset Management LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of ON by 3.0% in the third quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. now owns 18,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of ON by 0.9% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 108,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Polianta Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of ON by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 36,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Vista Capital Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ON by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, First Dallas Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ON by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.27% of the company’s stock.

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. On Holding AG was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

