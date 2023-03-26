ON (NYSE:ONON) Price Target Raised to $33.00 at Robert W. Baird

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
ONON has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of ON from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Wedbush raised shares of ON from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of ON from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of ON from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of ON from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ON presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $28.77.
ON Stock Up 3.3 %
Shares of ONON stock opened at $31.66 on Wednesday. ON has a 12-month low of $15.44 and a 12-month high of $31.94. The company has a market capitalization of $19.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 175.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.41.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About ON
On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. On Holding AG was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ON (ONON)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/20 – 3/24
- Dividend King Genuine Parts Company Upgraded On Profit Guidance
- The Bottom Is In For Accenture
- 11 Best Consumer Discretionary Stocks of 2023
- 5 Best Dividend Capture Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for ON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.