Orbler (ORBR) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $623.79 Million

Orbler (ORBR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 26th. Orbler has a total market cap of $623.79 million and approximately $627,801.23 worth of Orbler was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orbler token can now be purchased for $3.07 or 0.00010930 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Orbler has traded 20.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Orbler alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001404 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000241 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00000299 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.34 or 0.00332576 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,300.89 or 0.26013810 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00010160 BTC.

Orbler Token Profile

Orbler’s genesis date was October 3rd, 2021. Orbler’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 203,333,333 tokens. Orbler’s official website is orbler.io. Orbler’s official message board is medium.com/@orbler. Orbler’s official Twitter account is @orbler1 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ORBLER is a real-time defense game that people all around the world can enjoy.

ORBR was created to organize the critical functions of the game into the DAO, which can function as a true meaning of governance token.”

Orbler Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbler directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbler should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orbler using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Orbler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orbler and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.