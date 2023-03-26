Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Shares Bought by Garland Capital Management Inc.

Garland Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 164,897 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,785 shares during the quarter. Organon & Co. makes up 3.0% of Garland Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Garland Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Organon & Co. worth $4,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in Organon & Co. in the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Organon & Co. by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 170,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,997,000 after acquiring an additional 29,261 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its stake in Organon & Co. by 102.6% during the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 467,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,052,000 after acquiring an additional 236,693 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in Organon & Co. by 42.2% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 19,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 5,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. boosted its stake in Organon & Co. by 59.0% in the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 17,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 6,605 shares in the last quarter. 75.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OGN opened at $21.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 6.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.49. Organon & Co. has a 12-month low of $20.96 and a 12-month high of $39.09.

Organon & Co. ( NYSE:OGN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Organon & Co. had a negative return on equity of 118.21% and a net margin of 14.85%. The business’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Organon & Co. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.20%.

Separately, Raymond James started coverage on Organon & Co. in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Organon & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.20.

Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

