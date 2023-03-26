OriginTrail Trading Up 2.3% This Week (TRAC)

OriginTrail (TRAC) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. One OriginTrail token can now be purchased for about $0.38 or 0.00001365 BTC on major exchanges. OriginTrail has a total market cap of $138.70 million and $1.39 million worth of OriginTrail was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, OriginTrail has traded up 2.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get OriginTrail alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001412 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000241 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0830 or 0.00000299 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.24 or 0.00331800 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,214.75 or 0.25953100 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00010136 BTC.

OriginTrail Profile

OriginTrail’s launch date was January 15th, 2018. OriginTrail’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 365,481,590 tokens. The Reddit community for OriginTrail is https://reddit.com/r/origintrail and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for OriginTrail is medium.com/origintrail. OriginTrail’s official Twitter account is @origin_trail and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for OriginTrail is origintrail.io.

Buying and Selling OriginTrail

According to CryptoCompare, “OriginTrail is a protocol designed for managing data across complex supply chains using a purpose-built decentralized graph database on the blockchain. The OriginTrail Decentralized Network (ODN) facilitates sharing data as a simple plug-and-play solution. The protocol can be used with any blockchain and is currently being implemented on the Ethereum public blockchain. The Trace token (TRAC) is used for incentivizing protocol behavior and is required for network operations such as publishing. It is a utility token that drives the entire DKG.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OriginTrail directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OriginTrail should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OriginTrail using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OriginTrail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OriginTrail and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.