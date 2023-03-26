PARSIQ 24 Hour Volume Reaches $955,895.40 (PRQ)

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 26th. One PARSIQ token can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000376 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, PARSIQ has traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar. PARSIQ has a total market cap of $19.54 million and approximately $955,895.40 worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PARSIQ alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001404 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000241 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00000299 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.34 or 0.00332576 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,300.89 or 0.26013810 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00010160 BTC.

PARSIQ Profile

PARSIQ launched on October 1st, 2019. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,256,872 tokens. PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for PARSIQ is blog.parsiq.net. The Reddit community for PARSIQ is https://reddit.com/r/parsiq_net. The official website for PARSIQ is parsiq.net.

Buying and Selling PARSIQ

According to CryptoCompare, “The PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is a crucial component of the PARSIQ platform and can be used alongside traditional FIAT payments. Paying with PRQ tokens within the platform provides a discount, and during the first epoch of usage, users can benefit from higher execution limits, unlocked transport methods, and the ability to propose new platform features.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PARSIQ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PARSIQ using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PARSIQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PARSIQ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.