PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) Price Target Raised to $4.50

PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Maxim Group from $3.50 to $4.50 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded PaySign from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Get PaySign alerts:

PaySign Stock Up 1.9 %

PAYS stock opened at $3.81 on Wednesday. PaySign has a twelve month low of $1.15 and a twelve month high of $3.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.50 and its 200-day moving average is $2.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.07 million, a PE ratio of 190.60 and a beta of 1.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

PaySign ( NASDAQ:PAYS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. PaySign had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 2.70%. The company had revenue of $10.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.70 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PaySign will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jeffery Bradford Baker sold 27,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total transaction of $100,758.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $338,405.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 41.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PaySign by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,402,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,763,000 after buying an additional 27,541 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of PaySign by 8.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 110,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 9,059 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of PaySign by 2.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,256,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 28,700 shares during the period. Connors Investor Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PaySign by 6.4% in the second quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 99,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PaySign in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.91% of the company’s stock.

About PaySign

(Get Rating)

PaySign, Inc engages in the provision of prepaid card programs and processing services for corporate, consumer and government applications. It specializes in corporate incentive products, payroll cards, general purpose re-loadable cards, and travel cards. It markets its prepaid solutions through its PaySign brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PaySign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PaySign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.