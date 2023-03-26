Pembroke Management LTD Invests $14.90 Million in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Pembroke Management LTD bought a new position in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 556,882 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,902,000. Pembroke Management LTD owned about 0.18% of Pure Storage at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,369,119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $966,403,000 after acquiring an additional 203,732 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 2.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,209,361 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,322,000 after purchasing an additional 62,110 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 92.1% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,909,720 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394,660 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 74.5% during the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,971,701 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,965,000 after purchasing an additional 841,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 23.9% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,907,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,216,000 after purchasing an additional 367,800 shares in the last quarter. 84.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PSTG shares. Susquehanna upped their price target on Pure Storage from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Pure Storage from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Pure Storage from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Raymond James increased their target price on Pure Storage from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Pure Storage from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.68.

In other Pure Storage news, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 28,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total transaction of $697,499.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 192,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,715,059.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Pure Storage news, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 28,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total transaction of $697,499.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 192,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,715,059.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 27,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $748,993.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 480,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,011,286.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 66,803 shares of company stock worth $1,730,129 in the last quarter. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PSTG traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.77. 3,318,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,531,551. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.90 and a 52-week high of $36.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.19. The company has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.19, a PEG ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 1.26.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.17. Pure Storage had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 2.65%. The firm had revenue of $810.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $811.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disks with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

