Pendal Group Ltd Acquires 18,308 Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Pendal Group Ltd boosted its holdings in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 465,171 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 18,308 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Repligen were worth $78,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in Repligen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 262 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 227 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 88.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 373 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 507.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. 91.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RGEN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Repligen from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Repligen from $251.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Repligen in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Repligen in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Repligen in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.86.

Repligen Stock Performance

Shares of RGEN stock opened at $160.25 on Friday. Repligen Co. has a 52-week low of $137.21 and a 52-week high of $262.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a PE ratio of 49.31, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.84.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $186.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.41 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 23.20%. Repligen’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Repligen Co. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Repligen

Repligen Corp. is a global life sciences company, which engages in providing bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biological drugs. It operates through the North America. Europe, and Asia Pacific Region or Other geographical segments. The company was founded by Alexander G.

