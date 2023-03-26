Pendal Group Ltd Buys 6,651 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Pendal Group Ltd raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 118,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,651 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd owned 0.11% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $85,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in REGN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 92.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,694,308 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,001,556,000 after buying an additional 813,967 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 108.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 583,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $344,665,000 after buying an additional 303,200 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $136,678,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $116,414,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 499.0% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 123,413 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,953,000 after purchasing an additional 102,809 shares during the period. 84.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $762.50, for a total value of $76,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,147 shares in the company, valued at $14,599,587.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $762.50, for a total value of $76,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,147 shares in the company, valued at $14,599,587.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 1,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $779.00, for a total value of $795,359.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,247 shares in the company, valued at $971,413. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,273 shares of company stock worth $21,189,979. Corporate insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ REGN opened at $820.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $89.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $538.01 and a 12-month high of $824.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $753.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $736.46.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.18 by $4.38. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.87% and a net margin of 35.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $23.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 34.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on REGN. Jefferies Financial Group raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $675.00 to $925.00 in a research note on Friday. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $770.00 to $834.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $806.00 to $802.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $860.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $815.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $837.71.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

