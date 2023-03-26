Pendal Group Ltd Decreases Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Pendal Group Ltd reduced its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 423,558 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 65,438 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Oracle were worth $34,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Oracle by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 22,349 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc purchased a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Oracle by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 14,722 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Oracle by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 448,106 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $27,366,000 after purchasing an additional 7,437 shares during the period. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its position in Oracle by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 242,195 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $14,791,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares during the period. 40.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oracle Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $88.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $237.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.05, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.02. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $60.78 and a 52 week high of $91.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.91.

Oracle Increases Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.42 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 17.46% and a negative return on equity of 262.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 42.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ORCL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $87.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $93.00 target price on shares of Oracle and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oracle news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total value of $725,745.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,005,714.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

