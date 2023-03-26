Pendal Group Ltd Invests $183.85 Million in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,622,987 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,849,000. Rio Tinto Group comprises about 1.6% of Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Pendal Group Ltd owned approximately 0.21% of Rio Tinto Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RIO. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 12,899,694 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,037,135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,783,488 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,484,992 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $682,195,000 after purchasing an additional 344,145 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,475,787 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $440,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,737 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,460,303 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $300,654,000 after purchasing an additional 551,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.43% of the company’s stock.

Rio Tinto Group Price Performance

RIO opened at $64.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.24. Rio Tinto Group has a 1 year low of $50.92 and a 1 year high of $83.21.

Rio Tinto Group Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a yield of 9.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. CLSA upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,800 ($71.23) to GBX 6,200 ($76.14) in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5,790.00.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

