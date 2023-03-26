Pendal Group Ltd Lowers Stock Holdings in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD)

Pendal Group Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,619,286 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,387,503 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd owned 0.33% of Banco Bradesco worth $102,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 220.6% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,272 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 5,004 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BBD has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $3.70 to $2.70 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays cut their target price on Banco Bradesco from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Grupo Santander lowered Banco Bradesco from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.93.

BBD opened at $2.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.71. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a 52 week low of $2.34 and a 52 week high of $4.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.06.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be issued a $0.0036 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. Banco Bradesco’s payout ratio is currently 8.33%.

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.

