Pendal Group Ltd Purchases 175,200 Shares of Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ)

Pendal Group Ltd grew its position in Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,169,373 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 175,200 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd owned 0.38% of Suzano worth $47,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Suzano by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Suzano by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Suzano during the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Suzano by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Suzano during the 2nd quarter worth $96,000. 2.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Suzano Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:SUZ opened at $8.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Suzano S.A. has a 12-month low of $7.70 and a 12-month high of $12.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.31.

Suzano Profile

Suzano SA engages in the production of hardwood pulp from eucalyptus and paper. It operates through the Pulp and Paper segments. The Pulp segment produces and sell hardwood eucalyptus pulp and fluff mainly to supply the export market, with any surplus destined to the domestic market. The Paper segment consists of production and sale of paper to meet the demands of both domestic and export markets.

