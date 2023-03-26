Pendal Group Ltd Raises Stock Position in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Pendal Group Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 381,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,146 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd owned about 0.90% of Morningstar worth $82,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Morningstar by 2.0% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 2,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in Morningstar by 0.6% in the third quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 8,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Morningstar by 2.2% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Morningstar by 1.5% in the third quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Morningstar by 70.5% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 54.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Morningstar alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MORN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Redburn Partners downgraded Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Morningstar in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Morningstar Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

MORN stock opened at $187.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.96 and a beta of 1.19. Morningstar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $180.99 and a twelve month high of $293.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $225.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

In related news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 2,859 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.86, for a total transaction of $622,861.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 11,668,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,542,039,498.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 140 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.56, for a total transaction of $28,078.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 11,508,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,308,227,190.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 2,859 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.86, for a total value of $622,861.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 11,668,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,542,039,498.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 126,165 shares of company stock valued at $26,950,957 over the last three months. 45.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Morningstar

(Get Rating)

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers Morningstar data, direct, investment management, advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, enterprise components, research, credit ratings and indexes. The company was founded by Joseph D. Mansueto on May 16, 1984, and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.