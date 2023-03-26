Pendal Group Ltd Sells 232,500 Shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Pendal Group Ltd lessened its holdings in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,246,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 232,500 shares during the period. AerCap accounts for 1.1% of Pendal Group Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in AerCap were worth $131,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AER. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in AerCap by 90.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,767,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,992,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743,035 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of AerCap by 112.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,155,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142,547 shares during the period. Parsifal Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of AerCap by 142.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 1,629,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,997,000 after acquiring an additional 958,884 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia grew its stake in shares of AerCap by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 4,165,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,328,000 after acquiring an additional 769,584 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of AerCap by 124.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,334,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,651,000 after acquiring an additional 741,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price target on AerCap from $66.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AerCap in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on AerCap from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.29.

Shares of AER opened at $50.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. AerCap Holdings has a 52-week low of $37.20 and a 52-week high of $66.85.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.69. AerCap had a positive return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 10.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that AerCap Holdings will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AerCap Holdings NV engages in the leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial flight equipment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

