Pendal Group Ltd Sells 579,432 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Pendal Group Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) by 36.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 993,520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 579,432 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd owned 0.27% of Arch Capital Group worth $62,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 35,253,620 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,605,450,000 after acquiring an additional 346,762 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,253,429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,658,551,000 after acquiring an additional 846,179 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,149,909 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $371,147,000 after acquiring an additional 64,171 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI raised its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 6,466,126 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $294,467,000 after acquiring an additional 575,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 131.3% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,466,030 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $157,843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967,730 shares in the last quarter. 88.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arch Capital Group Price Performance

ACGL stock opened at $66.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $41.05 and a 52-week high of $72.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.80. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 15.34%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. Research analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ACGL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Arch Capital Group from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Arch Capital Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arch Capital Group news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 30,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.16, for a total transaction of $2,104,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 759,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,319,495.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Arch Capital Group news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 30,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.16, for a total transaction of $2,104,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 759,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,319,495.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John M. Pasquesi sold 26,329 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total transaction of $1,764,306.29. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 756,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,702,111.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,143 shares of company stock valued at $4,938,291 in the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd. engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate, and Other. The Insurance segment consists of insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

