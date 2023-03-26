Pendal Group Ltd Trims Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Pendal Group Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,657,131 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 356,568 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd owned about 0.28% of Fidelity National Information Services worth $112,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 10.6% during the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 24,802 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,274,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 12.4% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,989 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 2.0% during the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 10,834 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 12.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,841,553 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $627,166,000 after acquiring an additional 747,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the third quarter worth $318,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $93.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised Fidelity National Information Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $90.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.91.

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $49.70 on Friday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.57 and a fifty-two week high of $106.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.58.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 9.71% and a negative net margin of 115.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.88 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is -7.37%.

Insider Activity at Fidelity National Information Services

In related news, Director Jeffrey E. Stiefler purchased 2,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $66.88 per share, for a total transaction of $150,011.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,579.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Fidelity National Information Services news, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 5,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.88, for a total transaction of $361,433.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,045,587.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey E. Stiefler bought 2,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $66.88 per share, for a total transaction of $150,011.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,579.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Merchant, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other. The Banking segment focuses on serving financial institutions with core processing software, transaction processing software, and complementary applications and services.

Featured Stories

