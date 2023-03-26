Pendal Group Ltd Trims Stock Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Pendal Group Ltd reduced its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 644,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 65,396 shares during the period. Linde makes up approximately 1.8% of Pendal Group Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Pendal Group Ltd owned about 0.13% of Linde worth $210,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in Linde by 92.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Linde in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Linde alerts:

Insider Transactions at Linde

In other news, VP Sean Durbin sold 4,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.17, for a total transaction of $1,462,290.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,432 shares in the company, valued at $3,036,953.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Linde Price Performance

LIN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Linde from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Linde from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Linde from $355.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Linde from $370.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Linde from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Linde has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $370.67.

Shares of NYSE LIN opened at $344.75 on Friday. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $262.47 and a twelve month high of $362.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $335.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $317.69. The stock has a market cap of $169.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.84.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.25. Linde had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 12.43%. The business had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 13.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Linde Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.275 per share. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th. This is a boost from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is 61.82%.

About Linde

(Get Rating)

Linde Plc is a global industrial gases and engineering company. It designs and builds equipment that produces industrial gases and offers customers a wide range of gas production and processing services such as olefin plants, natural gas plants, air separation plants, hydrogen and synthesis gas plants and other types of plants.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.