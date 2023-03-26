Pendragon’s (PDG) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group restated their buy rating on shares of Pendragon (LON:PDG – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a GBX 28 ($0.34) price target on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 35 ($0.43) target price on shares of Pendragon in a report on Wednesday.

Pendragon Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of LON:PDG opened at GBX 16.35 ($0.20) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.08. The company has a market capitalization of £228.90 million, a P/E ratio of 408.75 and a beta of 0.76. Pendragon has a 52-week low of GBX 15.90 ($0.20) and a 52-week high of GBX 29 ($0.36). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 18.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 22.34.

Pendragon Company Profile

Pendragon PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail sector in the United Kingdom. It operates through Franchised UK Motor, Software, Car Store, and Leasing segments. The company sells new and used motor cars, motorbikes, trucks, and vans, as well as offers associated aftersales activities of service, body repair, and parts sales.

