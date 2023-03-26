Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC Has $2.58 Million Holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 151.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,714 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,274 shares during the quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $2,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 5,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 11,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $460,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NOBL stock traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $87.65. 987,279 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.46. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12 month low of $55.69 and a 12 month high of $67.97.

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

