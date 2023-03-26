Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC Increases Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,032 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Amgen comprises approximately 0.4% of Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $7,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Culbertson A N & Co Inc boosted its position in Amgen by 19.8% during the third quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc now owns 1,450 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in Amgen by 2.3% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,097 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amgen during the second quarter valued at about $235,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 7.3% in the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 18,425 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Amgen by 5.7% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 490,102 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $119,241,000 after acquiring an additional 26,471 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. Barclays lowered their price target on Amgen from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Amgen in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Cowen lowered their price target on Amgen from $307.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Amgen from $268.00 to $258.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.44.

Amgen Stock Performance

AMGN stock traded up $4.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $238.03. 2,547,681 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,574,006. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $242.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $254.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $127.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.65. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $223.30 and a 1 year high of $296.67.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.77 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 359.47% and a net margin of 24.89%. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a $2.13 dividend. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.36%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

