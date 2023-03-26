Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,373 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 348 shares during the quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $1,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,798,924 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,326,471,000 after acquiring an additional 46,100 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 9,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,696,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 99.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 215 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 363 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ulta Beauty Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:ULTA traded down $1.76 on Friday, reaching $513.98. The stock had a trading volume of 473,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 745,160. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $330.80 and a 12-month high of $537.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $516.04 and a 200 day moving average of $463.20. The stock has a market cap of $26.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.30.

Insider Transactions at Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The specialty retailer reported $6.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $1.15. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 67.19%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mike C. Smith sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.63, for a total transaction of $208,652.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $798,615.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Mike C. Smith sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.63, for a total value of $208,652.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $798,615.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.65, for a total transaction of $2,279,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,650,286.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Ulta Beauty from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $450.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $545.00 to $605.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $511.00 to $508.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $607.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $555.30.

About Ulta Beauty

(Get Rating)

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

