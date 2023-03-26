Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC Lowers Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC lessened its stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 35.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 37,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 20,129 shares during the quarter. Zebra Technologies accounts for about 0.6% of Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $9,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Zebra Technologies by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,936,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,455,830,000 after acquiring an additional 33,572 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Zebra Technologies by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,521,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $398,638,000 after acquiring an additional 26,367 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Zebra Technologies by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 744,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $198,958,000 after acquiring an additional 79,054 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Zebra Technologies by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 564,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $147,831,000 after acquiring an additional 69,056 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in Zebra Technologies by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 334,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,696,000 after acquiring an additional 5,686 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Zebra Technologies Trading Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ ZBRA traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $288.73. The stock had a trading volume of 321,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,375. The company has a market capitalization of $14.84 billion, a PE ratio of 23.04 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $306.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $279.93. Zebra Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $224.87 and a twelve month high of $440.64.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $4.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 8.01%. Zebra Technologies’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 15.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ZBRA shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Zebra Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $373.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zebra Technologies

In other Zebra Technologies news, insider Michael Cho sold 1,600 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.38, for a total value of $467,808.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $926,259.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Zebra Technologies

(Get Rating)

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.