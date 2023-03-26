Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC Reduces Stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC lowered its position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,633 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,143 shares during the period. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $4,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 494 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,689 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,528 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 9,740 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,292 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Up 3.4 %

DGX stock traded up $4.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $140.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,674,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,417,895. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $15.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.51. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $120.40 and a fifty-two week high of $158.34.

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 18.84% and a net margin of 9.57%. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.33 EPS. Analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 2nd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to reacquire up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Quest Diagnostics Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. This is a positive change from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Quest Diagnostics

In other news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 1,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total transaction of $200,109.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,577,604.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DGX shares. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Friday, March 17th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $143.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.91.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

