Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC Sells 486 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,750 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 486 shares during the period. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Corning during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Corning in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 981.9% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,017 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Corning in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 488.3% in the third quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,206 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. 67.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corning

In other news, insider Li Fang sold 19,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total transaction of $700,199.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Li Fang sold 19,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total transaction of $700,199.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Z. Zhang sold 4,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $167,580.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Corning Stock Up 0.6 %

GLW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Corning from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Corning from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Corning from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Corning in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.78.

Corning stock traded up $0.19 on Friday, hitting $32.85. 3,581,931 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,154,611. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $27.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.33. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $28.98 and a 1 year high of $38.71.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The electronics maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 9.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Corning Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. This is a positive change from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.73%.

Corning Profile

Corning, Inc engages in the provision of glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy-duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and polymer products for biotechnology applications, optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and polycrystalline silicon products and other technologies.

Further Reading

