Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC Trims Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC lowered its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,313 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IBM. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,079,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,395,384,000 after buying an additional 1,709,934 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,107,664 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $721,150,000 after buying an additional 1,221,837 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 264.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,629,659 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,619,000 after buying an additional 1,182,046 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,460,023 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $579,892,000 after buying an additional 1,163,790 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,297,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,119,007,000 after buying an additional 1,105,170 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Edward Jones downgraded International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on International Business Machines from $148.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Moffett Nathanson raised International Business Machines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.73.

International Business Machines Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:IBM traded up $1.92 on Friday, hitting $125.29. 3,812,644 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,221,065. The company has a market capitalization of $113.65 billion, a PE ratio of 71.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.92. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $115.54 and a 1-year high of $153.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $132.65 and its 200 day moving average is $135.01.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.38 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 41.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.46 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.27%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 375.00%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

