Permit Capital LLC Has $7.51 Million Stake in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC)

Permit Capital LLC lessened its stake in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,689 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. InterDigital comprises about 2.6% of Permit Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Permit Capital LLC owned approximately 0.51% of InterDigital worth $7,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC increased its stake in InterDigital by 62.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 619 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in InterDigital during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in InterDigital by 892.0% during the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 496 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in InterDigital during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in InterDigital by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 887 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

Get InterDigital alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Richard Brezski sold 10,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.77, for a total value of $766,175.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 91,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,749,659.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director John D. Jr. Markley sold 4,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.86, for a total value of $315,677.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $744,434.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard Brezski sold 10,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.77, for a total transaction of $766,175.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,749,659.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,023 shares of company stock valued at $1,691,327 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

InterDigital Stock Performance

Shares of InterDigital stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $72.47. 236,179 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 361,013. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.22 and its 200 day moving average is $56.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 23.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 4.96 and a current ratio of 4.96. InterDigital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.23 and a 12 month high of $75.74.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $117.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.93 million. InterDigital had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that InterDigital, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on IDCC shares. William Blair started coverage on shares of InterDigital in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of InterDigital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of InterDigital in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of InterDigital in a research report on Friday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

About InterDigital

(Get Rating)

InterDigital, Inc engages in the design and development of technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications, and capabilities. It focuses on mobile technology and devices, which includes cellular wireless technology, Internet of Things, technology, video coding & transmission, sensor and sensor fusion technology.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for InterDigital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterDigital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.