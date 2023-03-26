Permit Capital LLC Sells 69 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Permit Capital LLC lowered its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,706 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 69 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for approximately 0.3% of Permit Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Permit Capital LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $395.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $370.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $437.00 to $438.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $406.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $413.41.

In other Mastercard news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 17,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.43, for a total transaction of $6,418,884.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,379,827.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Mastercard news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 17,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.43, for a total transaction of $6,418,884.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,379,827.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.99, for a total value of $7,519,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,579 shares in the company, valued at $8,113,488.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 655,522 shares of company stock worth $242,724,561. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MA traded down $2.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $351.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,971,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,006,023. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $363.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $341.40. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $276.87 and a twelve month high of $390.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $335.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.41, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.11.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.65% and a return on equity of 158.38%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.35 EPS. Mastercard’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.31%.

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

