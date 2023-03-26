PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) Major Shareholder Sells $10,400.00 in Stock

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT – Get Rating) major shareholder Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $10,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,201,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,807,358. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Boaz Energy Ii, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 20th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 2,300 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.31, for a total transaction of $14,513.00.

On Friday, March 17th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 2,200 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total transaction of $14,080.00.

On Wednesday, March 15th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 4,000 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.41, for a total transaction of $25,640.00.

On Monday, March 13th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 3,400 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.82, for a total transaction of $23,188.00.

On Friday, March 10th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 2,800 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.94, for a total transaction of $19,432.00.

On Wednesday, March 8th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 1,500 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total transaction of $10,350.00.

On Monday, March 6th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 5,300 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.99, for a total transaction of $37,047.00.

On Friday, March 3rd, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 3,500 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total transaction of $24,535.00.

On Monday, February 27th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 4,300 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.83, for a total transaction of $29,369.00.

On Thursday, February 23rd, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 4,500 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total transaction of $31,545.00.

PermRock Royalty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:PRT opened at $6.48 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.40. PermRock Royalty Trust has a 12 month low of $6.19 and a 12 month high of $10.65.

PermRock Royalty Trust Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PermRock Royalty Trust

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.0503 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in PermRock Royalty Trust in the second quarter worth $165,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in PermRock Royalty Trust by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,239 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in PermRock Royalty Trust in the third quarter worth $93,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in PermRock Royalty Trust in the first quarter worth $27,000. 47.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PermRock Royalty Trust Company Profile

PermRock Royalty Trust engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin. The company was founded on November 22, 2017 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

