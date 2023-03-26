Perth Mint Gold Token Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $381.44 (PMGT)

Perth Mint Gold Token (PMGT) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 26th. One Perth Mint Gold Token token can currently be bought for approximately $1,988.80 or 0.07203306 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Perth Mint Gold Token has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Perth Mint Gold Token has a market capitalization of $2.34 million and approximately $381.44 worth of Perth Mint Gold Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001415 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000241 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0832 or 0.00000299 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.48 or 0.00332175 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,233.85 or 0.25982414 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00010150 BTC.

About Perth Mint Gold Token

Perth Mint Gold Token’s launch date was February 12th, 2020. Perth Mint Gold Token’s total supply is 1,178 tokens. The Reddit community for Perth Mint Gold Token is https://reddit.com/r/pmgoldtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Perth Mint Gold Token is medium.com/pmgt. Perth Mint Gold Token’s official Twitter account is @pmgoldtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. Perth Mint Gold Token’s official website is www.pmgt.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Perth Mint Gold Token (PMGT) is a blockchain token developed and issued by Trovio, each unit representing 1 fine troy ounce of physical gold securely stored in The Perth Mint’s central bank grade vaults.

It is based on GoldPass, The Perth Mint‘s full-service gold investment platform that digitises physical gold in the form of digital certificates. PMGT offers a tokenised version of GoldPass certificates on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC20 token.

The tokens are 100% backed by GoldPass certificates issued by The Perth Mint, the world’s largest refiner of newly mined gold that produces some of the world’s highest quality bullion. GoldPass certificates are fully backed by physical Perth Mint gold, with the weight and purity of every ounce guaranteed by the Government of Western Australia.”

Buying and Selling Perth Mint Gold Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Perth Mint Gold Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Perth Mint Gold Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Perth Mint Gold Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

