Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Buys Shares of 39,300 FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 39,300 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,553,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Physicians Financial Services Inc. raised its position in FedEx by 0.6% in the second quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 2.0% during the first quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc now owns 2,490 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 2.5% during the second quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Options Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 6.5% during the second quarter. Options Solutions LLC now owns 987 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 6,410 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,110,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $175.83 per share, for a total transaction of $49,232.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,844.07. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $217.60 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $203.87 and its 200-day moving average is $181.71. The stock has a market cap of $54.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.31. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $141.92 and a twelve month high of $248.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.74 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 14.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 39.72%.

FDX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $190.00 to $217.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $199.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.68.

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

