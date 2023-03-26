Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,734 shares during the period. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $2,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,034,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $318,818,000 after buying an additional 70,742 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $290,468,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,921,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $101,526,000 after purchasing an additional 5,720 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 250,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,250,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,850,000.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA EWJ opened at $57.13 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.22. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a one year low of $47.64 and a one year high of $63.23. The company has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.67.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

