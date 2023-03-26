Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $5,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 141,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,681,000 after acquiring an additional 5,031 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 75.9% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 695 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. American National Bank grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 128.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 11,792 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 6,622 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 14,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the period. 16.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TSM stock opened at $92.79 on Friday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $59.43 and a 1-year high of $109.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $481.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.06.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 12th. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $19.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.29 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 44.81%. Research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.3597 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.65%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TSM shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.25.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products, information applications, wired and wireless communications systems products, and automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

