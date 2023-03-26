Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Has $19.69 Million Stock Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC cut its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 45.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 34,760 shares during the period. Lam Research accounts for 1.5% of Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $19,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Lam Research by 345.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,224,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $521,952,000 after buying an additional 949,749 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,396,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $877,257,000 after purchasing an additional 519,679 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter worth approximately $177,616,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 13.8% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,268,753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $830,364,000 after buying an additional 275,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter valued at approximately $75,892,000. 81.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Lam Research

In other news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.72, for a total transaction of $378,153.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,762 shares in the company, valued at $6,343,526.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lam Research Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $502.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 3.02. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $299.59 and a 52-week high of $574.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $496.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $445.90. The stock has a market cap of $67.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.48.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $10.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.95 by $0.76. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 73.48%. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 33.3 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.725 per share. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on LRCX shares. B. Riley raised their price target on Lam Research from $390.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $495.00 target price for the company. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $450.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Lam Research from $434.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Lam Research from $410.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lam Research presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $492.10.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

Featured Stories

