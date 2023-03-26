Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC trimmed its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 321 shares during the quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $6,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ASML. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in ASML by 2.1% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,693,917 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,949,619,000 after purchasing an additional 98,176 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in ASML by 63.6% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,159,495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $481,596,000 after purchasing an additional 450,586 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in ASML by 3.3% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 901,593 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $429,050,000 after purchasing an additional 28,411 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in ASML by 0.4% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 808,086 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $336,245,000 after purchasing an additional 3,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in ASML by 1.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 792,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $329,038,000 after purchasing an additional 10,032 shares in the last quarter. 18.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASML has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Argus raised their target price on shares of ASML from $590.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of ASML from $710.00 to $752.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $688.92.

Shares of ASML stock opened at $647.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.28. ASML Holding has a 52-week low of $363.15 and a 52-week high of $714.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $646.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $564.93.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be issued a $1.267 dividend. This represents a $5.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 1st. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.53%.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sales, upgrading and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment systems. It includes lithography, metrology and inspection systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Chine, Rest of Asia, Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and United States.

