Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Makes New Investment in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 66,446 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $14,237,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Field & Main Bank boosted its position in Union Pacific by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 6,819 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Garland Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,063 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $6,225,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth $411,000. Marion Wealth Management increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 4,570 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. Finally, Xcel Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Union Pacific from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $218.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Union Pacific Stock Up 1.2 %

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $532,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,324,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $188.51 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $183.69 and a 52-week high of $278.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $201.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The stock has a market cap of $115.34 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.10.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.08). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 58.41% and a net margin of 28.13%. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.35%.

Union Pacific Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

