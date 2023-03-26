Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Reduces Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC lowered its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 156,035 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies comprises 2.4% of Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $32,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Farmers Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Kingfisher Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 17,787 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 83.5% in the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 9,191 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 4,181 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

NYSE LOW opened at $189.46 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.12 and a 1-year high of $223.31. The company has a market capitalization of $117.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $204.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.99.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.07. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 82.30% and a net margin of 6.63%. The firm had revenue of $22.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 41.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LOW shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $237.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com cut Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 9,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total transaction of $1,853,967.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,523,936. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

