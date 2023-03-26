Polkadot Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $5.45 Billion (DOT)

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 26th. Over the last seven days, Polkadot has traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Polkadot has a total market cap of $5.45 billion and $118.92 million worth of Polkadot was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polkadot coin can now be purchased for approximately $6.02 or 0.00021628 BTC on major exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001426 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000241 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0832 or 0.00000299 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.40 or 0.00332345 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,227.55 or 0.25995701 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000092 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00010153 BTC.
Polkadot Profile
Polkadot’s genesis date was August 18th, 2020. Polkadot’s total supply is 1,296,944,895 coins and its circulating supply is 904,869,778 coins. The official website for Polkadot is polkadot.network. The official message board for Polkadot is medium.com/polkadot-network. The Reddit community for Polkadot is https://reddit.com/r/dot and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polkadot’s official Twitter account is @polkadot and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Polkadot Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkadot directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polkadot should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polkadot using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Polkadot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polkadot and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.