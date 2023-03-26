Polymath Achieves Market Cap of $168.25 Million (POLY)

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 26th. One Polymath token can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000654 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Polymath has a market capitalization of $168.25 million and approximately $137,438.69 worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Polymath has traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Polymath

POLY is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 tokens. The official message board for Polymath is blog.polymath.network. Polymath’s official website is www.polymath.network. The Reddit community for Polymath is https://reddit.com/r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polymathnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Polymath

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymath (POLY) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Polymath has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 924,998,413 in circulation. The last known price of Polymath is 0.18000111 USD and is down -1.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 82 active market(s) with $169,126.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.polymath.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polymath should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polymath using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

