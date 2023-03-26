Poollotto.finance (PLT) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $52.36 Million

Poollotto.finance (PLT) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 26th. Over the last seven days, Poollotto.finance has traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Poollotto.finance token can currently be bought for $4.50 or 0.00016171 BTC on major exchanges. Poollotto.finance has a total market cap of $52.36 million and $55,702.64 worth of Poollotto.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About Poollotto.finance

Poollotto.finance’s genesis date was June 20th, 2021. Poollotto.finance’s total supply is 19,272,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,630,165 tokens. Poollotto.finance’s official website is www.poollotto.finance. Poollotto.finance’s official Twitter account is @pltfinance. The official message board for Poollotto.finance is medium.com/@poollotto.

According to CryptoCompare, “Poollotto Token (PLT) is a new generation of lottery token-based smart contracts for non-centralized management of the global community-driven lottery pools, automated and safe payments.

The PLT Token project was launched to create a blockchain platform and token economy that gives transparency and fair outcomes to users around the globe.

At the same time, token distribution is defined to provide a required level of development, promotion, and support of the PLT Ecosystem.”

Poollotto.finance Token Trading

