ProFrac (NASDAQ:ACDC) PT Lowered to $31.00

ProFrac (NASDAQ:ACDC – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $38.00 to $31.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of ProFrac from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of ProFrac from $31.50 to $35.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of ProFrac from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th.

ProFrac Stock Performance

Shares of ProFrac stock opened at $11.09 on Wednesday. ProFrac has a 12-month low of $10.15 and a 12-month high of $27.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.65.

About ProFrac

ProFrac Holding Corp., a vertically integrated and energy services company, provides hydraulic fracturing, completion, and other products and services to upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources. It operates through three segments: Stimulation Services, Manufacturing, and Proppant Production.

