Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Stake Increased by LGT Capital Partners LTD.

LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares during the period. LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $8,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 69.2% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 115.3% in the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 98.9% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Stock Up 2.5 %

NYSE PLD opened at $117.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.37. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.03 and a twelve month high of $174.54. The stock has a market cap of $108.07 billion, a PE ratio of 26.90, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.99.

Prologis Increases Dividend

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.03. Prologis had a net margin of 56.33% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PLD. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Prologis to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Prologis to $141.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Prologis in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.85.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc engages in providing logistics solutions and services. It operates through the Real Estate and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate segment includes rental operations and development. The Strategic Capital segment represents the management of co-investment ventures and other unconsolidated entities.

