Prom Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $88.65 Million (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. Prom has a total market cap of $88.65 million and approximately $2.78 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Prom token can now be purchased for $4.86 or 0.00017331 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Prom has traded 9.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Prom alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00007547 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00025223 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.39 or 0.00029944 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00018227 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001579 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003521 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000149 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.94 or 0.00199589 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,023.89 or 0.99982749 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Prom Token Profile

Prom (PROM) is a token. Its genesis date was May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official website is prom.io. Prom’s official message board is prom-io.medium.com. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Prom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 4.83024079 USD and is up 0.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $3,155,460.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Prom using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Prom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Prom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.