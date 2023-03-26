Prom Price Tops $4.83 on Exchanges (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 26th. One Prom token can now be purchased for $4.83 or 0.00017354 BTC on major exchanges. Prom has a total market capitalization of $88.13 million and $2.76 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Prom has traded down 9.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00007592 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00025419 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.41 or 0.00030226 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00018304 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001593 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003541 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000150 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.56 or 0.00199686 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,821.63 or 0.99984282 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Prom Profile

PROM is a token. Its launch date was May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official website is prom.io. Prom’s official message board is prom-io.medium.com. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Prom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 4.83024079 USD and is up 0.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $3,155,460.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Prom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

