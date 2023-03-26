ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO) Shares Sold by GenWealth Group Inc.

GenWealth Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,295 shares during the quarter. ProShares Ultra S&P500 comprises about 1.2% of GenWealth Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. GenWealth Group Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 were worth $3,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Jump Financial LLC increased its position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 60.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 254,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,094,000 after purchasing an additional 96,224 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC increased its position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 41,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TTP Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,011,000.

SSO traded up $0.60 on Friday, reaching $46.98. 4,824,466 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,872,311. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.30 and its 200-day moving average is $46.50. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a twelve month low of $37.53 and a twelve month high of $68.66.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

