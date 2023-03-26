PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTBRY) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.46 Per Share

PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTBRY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 21st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.4603 per share on Monday, May 1st. This represents a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 27th. This is a boost from PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk’s previous dividend of $0.18.

PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Price Performance

Shares of PTBRY stock opened at $14.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.76. PT Bank Negara Indonesia has a fifty-two week low of $12.17 and a fifty-two week high of $15.72.

PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Indonesia, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers current, savings, and money market accounts, and time deposit products. It also provides credit facilities for the purchase of houses, villas, apartments, condominiums, home shops, home offices, and land plots, as well as for construction/renovation, top-up, and refinancing; and pension loans.

