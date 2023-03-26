PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTBRY) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.46 Per Share

PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTBRY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 21st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.4603 per share on Monday, May 1st. This represents a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 27th. This is a boost from PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk’s previous dividend of $0.18.
PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Price Performance
Shares of PTBRY stock opened at $14.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.76. PT Bank Negara Indonesia has a fifty-two week low of $12.17 and a fifty-two week high of $15.72.
PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Company Profile
